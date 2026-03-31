Most Cubans want to become capitalists, says grandson of Fidel Castro

Sandro Castro, grandson of the Cuban revolutionary leader and former president Fidel Castro, said that most Cubans want to become capitalists.

"There are many people in Cuba that think in a capitalistic way. There are many people here who want to do capitalism with sovereignty," Castro, 33, told CNN in an interview published on Monday.

"I think the majority of Cubans want to be capitalist, not communist," he added.

Castro, a social media influencer based in Havana, criticized the country's economic situation, arguing that the current system should change and the economy should become more open.

He said living conditions in Cuba have worsened, with frequent electricity and water outages and difficulties accessing basic goods affecting daily life.

Castro added that many Cubans are dissatisfied with the current situation and suggested that a potential agreement with Trump could transform the economy.

Criticizing Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Castro said the current administration has not been successful.

He also said he was summoned for questioning by Cuban State Security over videos and criticism he shared on social media, but was released with a warning as he did not call for violence or regime change.

Cuba is facing a fuel crisis following a US oil embargo imposed on Jan. 30, alongside widespread power outages.

Diaz-Canel said on March 13 that the country had not received external oil supplies for about three months, and that the electricity system is being sustained through solar energy, natural gas and existing thermal power plants.