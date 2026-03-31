EUROPEAN SOCIALISTS CALL FOR IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF EU-ISRAEL DEAL OVER ISRAELS DEATH PENALTY BILL

European socialists call for immediate suspension of EU-Israel deal over Israel's death penalty bill

The Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) in the European Parliament urged the European Council on Tuesday to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement urgently, citing Israel's repeated and serious violations of human rights.

The call comes after the Israeli Knesset approved legislation reintroducing the death penalty for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted of lethal attacks against Israelis.

While condemning all acts of terrorism, the S&D Group described the move as a "grave democratic regression" for an EU partner.

"The Knesset decision, taken yesterday, ignores repeated warnings from the international community, the European Union, and grassroots civil society organisations working toward peace," the statement said.

More than 9,300 Palestinians, including 350 children and 66 women, are currently held in Israeli jails, according to prisoners' rights organizations and the Israeli Prison Service.

Reports indicate they suffer from torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which have led to dozens of deaths.

Yannis Maniatis, S&D Group vice-president for foreign affairs, emphasized that the decision ignores repeated warnings from the international community and the EU.

"Reintroducing the death penalty is a step back into the past and yet another blow to the values that underpin our partnership with Israel. We cannot and will not remain silent. When a partner repeatedly ignores the warnings from its friends and civil society alike, there must be consequences," Maniatis said.

"It is high time the Council suspended the EU-Israel Association Agreement. The time to act is now," he stressed.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, which entered into force in 2000, links the two parties through political dialogue, trade cooperation, and respect for human rights.

Article 2 of the agreement explicitly commits both sides to uphold fundamental rights, including the protection of human life and the rule of law.





