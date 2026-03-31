Azerbaijan ‘strongly condemns’ launch of ballistic munition from Iran into Turkish airspace

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Monday "strongly condemned" the launch of a ballistic munition from Iran into Turkish airspace.

In a statement, the ministry expressed solidarity with "brotherly" Türkiye and reaffirmed "unwavering support" for its security and territorial integrity.

A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry added that Türkiye has been responding decisively to any potential threat and closely monitoring developments in the region.

Previously, on March 4, a ballistic munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean, the ministry said, adding that debris found in southern Hatay province belonged to the interceptor.

Following that incident, on March 9, an Iranian missile entered Turkish airspace and was also neutralized, with debris falling in the country's southeastern Gaziantep province and no casualties were reported, the ministry said.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.