US-Israeli strikes hit Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, petrochemical facility in Tabriz

US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport and a petrochemical production facility in the northwestern city of Tabriz early Monday, according to Iranian media.

Iranian state television said several sites across the capital were hit.

The broadcaster said the strikes also targeted a branch of Iran's National Bank and a cardboard factory in the south of the city.

Separately, Mehr News Agency reported that a residential area in northern Tehran was struck, leaving several people injured.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency reported that a US-Israeli strike targeted a petrochemical production unit in Tabriz.

Majid Farshi, director general of crisis management in East Azerbaijan province, said search and rescue operations were ongoing at the site.

Farshi said the situation was under control and that no hazardous or toxic materials had leaked following the attack.

The US and Israel have conducted airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



