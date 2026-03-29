One-third of global food is wasted as millions face hunger

In a world where more than 3 million children die each year from hunger-related causes, about 1.3 billion tons of food-roughly one-third of all food produced globally-is wasted, according to the UN food agency.

The UN has designated "food waste" as the theme for this year's International Zero Waste Day on March 30, urging governments, businesses, communities, and individuals to participate in the initiative at all levels.

According to data compiled by Anadolu from the Global Report on Food Crises, which gives an in-depth analysis of food and nutrition crises at the global, regional and country level, more than 295 million people across 53 countries and regions faced varying levels of acute hunger in 2024, an increase of 13.7 million compared to 2023.

- Gaza tops famine list

About 1.4 million people worldwide are facing the most severe level of acute food insecurity, classified as famine.

Gaza tops the list with 640,600 people affected, followed by Sudan with 637,200, South Sudan with 83,500, Yemen with 41,200, Haiti with 8,400, and Mali with 2,600.

In addition, over 30 million people worldwide are facing a Level 4 acute food crisis. Sudan leads with 8.1 million people affected, followed by Yemen with 5.5 million, the Democratic Republic of Congo with 3.9 million,

Afghanistan with 3.1 million, Myanmar with 2.8 million, South Sudan with 2.4 million, Haiti with 2.1 million, Pakistan with 1.7 million, Nigeria with 1.2 million, and 1.1 million in Gaza, Palestine.

Children are among the most vulnerable groups in this crisis. According to UN figures, more than 3 million children lose their lives each year due to hunger-related causes. Around 43 million children worldwide are facing severe hunger, and roughly 45% of deaths among children under five are linked to hunger and malnutrition.

- Food wastage

Around one-third of all food produced for humans, about 1.3 billion tons, is lost or wasted each year.

China ranks among the countries with the highest levels of food waste.

In China, annual food wastage exceeded 108 million tons in 2024. On an individual level, roughly 76 kilograms of food per person are wasted each year.

India wastes more than 78 million tons of food annually, or about 54 kilograms per person.

In Pakistan, annual food loss reaches around 31 million tons, equivalent to 122 kilograms per person—almost the combined per-person waste of China and India.

In Nigeria, 24.8 million tons of food were wasted in 2024, equivalent to about 106 kilograms per person. The main drivers of food loss in the country are inadequate storage facilities, inefficient transportation, and limited market access, causing a large portion of the harvest to spoil before reaching consumers.

The US wastes more than 24 million tons of food annually, or about 71 kilograms per person. Unlike other countries, where population size drives waste, in the US, high food consumption is the main factor.

In Brazil, annual food waste exceeds 20 million tons, or about 95 kilograms per person. Most of the waste occurs during harvesting, storage, and transportation, with infrastructure gaps and poor product handling causing large quantities to spoil before reaching store shelves.

In Egypt, annual food waste exceeds 18 million tons. At roughly 155 kilograms per person, the country ranks among the highest in per capita food waste worldwide.

Indonesia wastes around 15 million tons of food annually, roughly 52 kilograms per person. Inefficient supply chains, poor storage, and household habits, including overbuying, are driving the losses.

In Bangladesh, annual food waste exceeds 14 million tons, or about 82 kilograms per person. Traditional farming methods, limited cold storage, and spoilage during transport to crowded urban markets are the main drivers of the country's food loss.

Mexico wastes around 13.4 million tons of food annually, and about 102 kilograms per person. Experts cite inefficient distribution, supply chain losses, and consumer disposal of edible food as the main drivers.