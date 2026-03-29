Iran says US, Israeli universities ‘legitimate targets’ amid military escalation

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Sunday warned that US- and Israeli-linked universities in the region are now "legitimate targets" in retaliation for attacks on Iranian educational facilities.

In a statement carried by the semi-official Fars news agency, the IRGC accused the US and Israel of repeatedly bombing Iranian universities, including Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran.

"From now on, all universities of the occupying entity (Israel) and American universities in West Asia will be considered legitimate targets," in response to the destruction of Iranian academic institutions, it said, calling on staff and students at US-linked universities in the region, as well as nearby residents, to stay at least one kilometer away from such facilities for their safety.

On Wednesday, the IRGC demanded that Washington condemn attacks on universities or face retaliatory attacks.

Iranian media reported several US and Israeli strikes on educational facilities, including Isfahan University of Technology and, Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.







