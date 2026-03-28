Armenian premier says he will 'soon' pay visit to Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced his plans for a visit to Russia sometime "soon," state news agency Armenpress reported.
Meeting with members of the public in the capital Yerevan on Friday, Pashinyan stressed that Russia is a friendly country for Armenia.
"I'll be going to Russia soon. We maintain ties," he said.
In a Monday phone call, Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on bilateral issues. The two also agreed to continue their talks in a meeting format at the first suitable opportunity.