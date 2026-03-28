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News World Armenian premier says he will 'soon' pay visit to Russia

Armenian premier says he will 'soon' pay visit to Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced plans to visit Russia soon, emphasizing friendly ties and continued talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 28,2026
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ARMENIAN PREMIER SAYS HE WILL SOON PAY VISIT TO RUSSIA

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced his plans for a visit to Russia sometime "soon," state news agency Armenpress reported.

Meeting with members of the public in the capital Yerevan on Friday, Pashinyan stressed that Russia is a friendly country for Armenia.

"I'll be going to Russia soon. We maintain ties," he said.

In a Monday phone call, Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on bilateral issues. The two also agreed to continue their talks in a meeting format at the first suitable opportunity.