9 Israeli soldiers, including 2 officers, injured in rocket attacks from southern Lebanon

Nine Israeli soldiers, including two officers, were injured in two rocket attacks from southern Lebanon, according to Israeli Army Radio on Saturday.

The broadcaster said that seven soldiers and two officers were wounded, without clarifying whether the injuries were caused by direct rocket impact or interception.

Citing a military spokesperson, Yedioth Ahronoth, meanwhile, reported that one officer was seriously injured and another moderately wounded after an anti-tank missile was fired from southern Lebanon.

The spokesperson added that in a separate overnight incident, another officer was seriously injured, along with six soldiers who sustained moderate wounds in rocket fire from southern Lebanon.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

On Friday evening, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced that the death toll from the Israeli attacks rose to 1,142, with 3,315 others wounded.









