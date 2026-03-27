Rubio accuses Zelensky of 'lie' about US conditions on security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Friday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of lying after saying Washington was pressing Kyiv to give up key territory as a condition for security guarantees.

"That's a lie," Rubio told reporters after G7 talks in Paris. "I saw him say that, and it's unfortunate he would say that, because he knows that's not true."

Rubio says Iran has sent 'messages' but not response to proposal

Rubio said Friday that Iran had not responded to a plan to end the war but had sent "messages" showing an interest in diplomacy.

"We haven't gotten it yet," Rubio told reporters in Paris after G7 talks. "We've had an exchange of messages and indications from the Iranian system -- whatever's left of it -- about a willingness to talk about certain things."