US Park Police officer shot in Washington, DC

A US Park Police officer was shot Monday in southeast Washington, DC, the police department said.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Queens Stroll Place, according to the department.

Later briefing the media, US Park Police Chief Scott Brecht said the officer is receiving treatment for "non-life threatening" injuries.

"We are seeking two suspects -- two Black males," Brecht said.

DC's Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said the veteran officer was targeted inside a vehicle.

The FBI is also supporting the investigation alongside law enforcement partners.

It is not yet clear what sparked the gunfire.



