UN experts urge Pakistan, Afghanistan to agree to ceasefire

Pakistani soldiers keep watch at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, Balochistan province on March 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

UN experts on Tuesday urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to declare a new ceasefire and pursue a lasting peace agreement following a pause in cross-border fighting during the Muslim holiday of Eid.

"We urge Pakistan and the de facto Afghan authorities to commit to a permanent ceasefire, resolve the root causes of conflict, and ensure accountability for violations of international law," the experts said in a statement.

The statement was issued by UN special rapporteurs on counterterrorism, human rights in Afghanistan, internally displaced persons and extrajudicial executions, as well as an independent expert.

Since Feb. 26, at least 76 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan and 213 others injured, while more than 115,000 people have been displaced, the experts said.

Civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, homes and markets, has been damaged, and schools and borders have been closed.

The experts condemned a March 16 Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation facility that "likely killed and injured hundreds," and also raised concerns over Taliban attacks in Pakistan causing civilian harm.

"Pakistan's attack on Afghanistan violates the prohibition on the use of force under international law," they said.

Islamabad denies the allegation, saying it targeted militant sites, while Kabul maintains that those killed included drug addicts undergoing treatment.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harboring anti-Pakistan militant groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an allegation Kabul denies.

"Pakistan has not published credible evidence" linking Afghan authorities to TTP attacks, the experts said, adding that the right to self-defense does not apply without such evidence.

They urged all authorities, including the Taliban, to prevent militant groups like the TTP from threatening the right to life, including beyond their borders.

"While States have a duty to protect their populations from terrorist threats, they must do so in full compliance with international law," they said.

"Cross-border infiltration by terrorist groups may be lawfully addressed through the proportionate use of force inside Pakistan, and peaceful counter-measures against the Taliban authorities."

"Under international law, the parties must seek the peaceful settlement of disputes that endanger international security," they added.

The latest escalation follows a previous round of cross-border strikes and clashes in October 2025, which ended with a ceasefire after heavy fighting.

Last week, Pakistan paused its military operation in Afghanistan for the Muslim holiday of Eid, following requests from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.