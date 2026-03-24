TRUMP, INDIAS MODI DISCUSS MIDEAST CONFLICT, STRAIT OF HORMUZ

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke on the phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Middle East conflict as well as the Strait of Hormuz, the US ambassador to India said Tuesday.

Trump and Modi discussed the "ongoing situation" in the Middle East, including the "importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open," Sergio Gor wrote on US social media company X.

In a statement, Modi said he had a "useful exchange of views" with Trump on the situation in the Middle East.

"India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," the Indian prime minister said on X.

The regional escalation in the Middle East has continued since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The Strait of Hormuz has also been effectively throttled since early March. Around 20 million barrels of oil normally pass through it daily, and its disruption has driven up shipping costs and pushed global oil prices higher.

On Monday, Trump said he ordered a five-day postponement of all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive" talks with Tehran.

But Iranian officials denied any talks had taken place for weeks.