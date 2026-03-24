Moldova disconnected from key power line with Europe after Russian strikes on Ukraine

Youths are pictured next to the Triumph Arch as the flags of Moldova and EU are seen on the Government building in Chisinau, September 26, 2025 ahead of parliamentary elections. (AFP File Photo)

Moldova announced on Tuesday that its key power line with Europe was disconnected following overnight Russian strikes in Ukraine, urging citizens to use energy wisely during peak hours.

The ex-Soviet country imports electricity from neighbour EU member Romania mostly through a power line which passes through southern Ukraine.

"Overnight strikes disconnected Moldova's key power link with Europe. Alternative routes are in place, but the situation remains fragile. Russia alone bears responsibility," President Maia Sandu wrote on X.

Among the alternative routes used are four other interconnection lines between Romania and Moldova, the government said on Telegram.

"We urge the public to use energy wisely during peak hours to avoid overloading the electricity transmission and distribution networks," it added.

The foreign ministry condemned the Russian attacks.

"These actions undermine regional energy security and endanger critical civilian infrastructure," it wrote on Telegram.

The Issacea-Vulcanesti power line was also affected at the end of January, when disruptions in Ukraine's power grid led to outages both in Moldova and Ukraine.

In Moldova, the capital and other towns were left without power for several hours. Traffic and border crossings were managed manually.

Moldova produces its own electricity, but also uses imports, mostly from neighbour Romania.

Russia has frequently targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure after the 2022 invasion, with Kyiv saying this winter has been the toughest yet.

























