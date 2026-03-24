GERMANYS WADEPHUL URGES EUROPEAN UNITY IN FACE OF CHANGING US

Given the profound changes in US foreign policy under President Donald Trump, European unity should be the continent's top priority, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday.



"Our trans-Atlantic relationship is undergoing a profound transformation," Wadephul told an audience attending an event marking the 75th anniversary of the re-establishment of the German Foreign Office after World War II.



Since security in Europe may be in more concrete danger than in the past 75 years, European unity must be "our top priority," Wadephul said.



At the same time, the foreign minister argued that people should never forget that it was above all the United States that liberated Germany from the Nazi regime, shaped the young republic and made reunification possible.



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will also speak at the event.



