Belarusian president to pay official visit to North Korea

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Pyongyang on March 25-26 at the invitation of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

According to a statement from the Belarusian presidential press service, the leaders are expected to discuss the full range of areas for developing Belarusian-Korean relations, identify key areas of mutual interest, and outline the most promising projects for implementation.

"The upcoming visit is intended to strengthen the legal framework for bilateral relations and promote greater bilateral cooperation," the statement said.

North Korea and Belarus have been strengthening diplomatic and economic ties in recent years, with high-level exchanges signaling a mutual interest in expanding cooperation.

In September last year, Kim invited Lukashenko to visit Pyongyang "at any convenient time" during a conversation on the sidelines of a military parade in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

In May 2025, a delegation from the Belarusian government led by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleyko paid a three-day visit to Pyongyang for the third meeting of a joint committee on trade and economic cooperation.