US says Iran war may last longer than planned: Report

The US has informed Israel that the war against Iran is likely to last longer than originally anticipated, with operations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz expected to take several more weeks, Israel's Channel 12 reported Sunday.

Washington's objective goes beyond simply reopening the waterway, according to the outlet, as the US also aims to eliminate Iran's alleged broader influence over global energy prices.

US officials were cited as saying that they wanted a strategic change, even if it takes time.

US President Donald Trump initially suggested that the military campaign, which has entered its fourth week, would last four to five weeks and has repeatedly said that operations were running "ahead of schedule."

Israeli army spokesperson Effie Defrin said Sunday that strikes on Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah group were expected to continue for "several more weeks."

The US-based Axios news site separately reported that officials in Washington and allied capitals were preparing for American involvement to potentially stretch until September, even if the conflict shifted to a lower-intensity phase.

US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.