‘You only bring death’: Israeli woman confronts Ben-Gvir after Iranian missile strike

An Israeli woman confronted far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the scene of an Iranian missile strike in the southern city of Arad, accusing him of responsibility for deaths and destruction, according to a video circulated by Israeli activists.

The woman shouted at Ben-Gvir, calling him a "Jewish Nazi" and blaming him for "all this death" during his visit to inspect the impact site, the footage showed.

"You only bring death. You have nothing to do here - leave my city," she said in the video.

The confrontation came after an Iranian missile attack struck Arad late Saturday, wounding 118 people, according to Israel's emergency service MDA.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that the missile destroyed an entire neighborhood in the city and injured dozens of residents.

Ben-Gvir visited the site late Saturday along with another strike location in Dimona, where at least 64 people were wounded in a separate attack, according to MDA.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets," causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.