Saudi Arabia intercepts 5 drones overnight as danger alert lifted in Al-Kharj

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed five drones overnight, the Defense Ministry announced Sunday, as authorities lifted a danger alert in the Al-Kharj governorate.

The ministry said four drones were intercepted in the eastern region in one operation, with a fifth destroyed in a separate interception.

The Saudi Civil Defense directorate said the danger had passed in Al-Kharj, where it urged residents to follow official instructions, avoid gathering or filming, and stay away from dangerous areas.

Saudi Arabia did not identify the source of the drones. The kingdom has faced repeated aerial attacks in recent weeks amid regional escalation, and has previously condemned Iranian strikes targeting Arab countries as a "flagrant violation" of international law.

Citing Iran's recent attacks, Saudi Arabia has declared the Iranian military attache, assistant attache and three other Iranian Embassy staffers persona non grata Saturday, giving them 24 hours to leave the country.

The US-Israeli strikes against Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets throughout the campaign.





