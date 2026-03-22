Italians head to polls to vote on judicial reform

Italians began voting Sunday on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, which proposed justice reform that will split judges and prosecutors amid divided public opinion.

Citizens are casting their votes in the two-day referendum that is seen as a test of confidence in the Meloni government. Earlier in March, the prime minister posted a video urging Italians to approve constitutional changes in the referendum.

Voters are asked whether they approve a constitutional law that would amend the Constitution in various aspects, such as by proposing the constitutional separation of paths between judges and public prosecutors, the splitting of the High Council of the Judiciary (CSM) into two distinct bodies, and the selection of members by sortition rather than traditional election.

The proposed changes also include the establishment of a High Disciplinary Court to oversee disciplinary proceedings.

It came after the constitutional bill was approved by the Senate on Oct. 30 last year.

The Democratic Party (PD), the Five Star Movement (M5S), as well as The Green and Left Alliance (AVS) are among the political parties that have launched "No" to vote campaigns, some accusing the bill of aiming to concentrate excessive powers in the hands of the government.

Meanwhile, along with the governing coalition parties, the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) and the Action Party are among the supporters of the reform, saying it will end factional control and make sure that magistrates with greater experience decide disciplinary matters.

Polls will be open from 7 am local time (0600GMT) to 11 pm (2200GMT) and from 7 am to 3 pm Monday.

It becomes the fifth constitutional referendum in the history of the Italian Republic.





