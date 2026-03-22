COLOMBIAS PRESIDENT SAYS US RUBIO DOES NOT LIKE HIM, REJECTS ALL FORMS OF DOMINANCE, WARS

Colombia's president says US' Rubio 'does not like him,' rejects all forms of dominance, wars

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday said he is aware that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "does not like him," but warned that Latin American, Caribbean, and African countries are united in their opposition to all forms of domination, including modern-day blockades and wars.

Petro said in his opening address to a high-level gathering of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and 19 African countries in Bogota, Colombia's capital, that CELAC and African nations have united to reject all forms of domination, from historical slavery and colonialism to modern-day blockades and wars.

Claiming that Rubio follows an exclusionary policy toward leftist governments in Latin America, Petro said: "My response to Marco Rubio, whom I know does not like me very much, is this: The main thesis of this period of humanity is not how to define a white, Western, and Christian civilization as in the old Crusades."

"We believe culture is noble, and as Latin Americans, we accept this. The issue is not to pit civilizations against each other but to establish dialogue between them," he added.

The Colombian president said the primary goal of the United Nations is to maintain international peace and security, and "if the UN is not preventing wars, one could well conclude that it is no longer useful."

He also stressed the need for greater cooperation and joint action to address global challenges such as the climate crisis, warning that humanity faces increasing instability and global risks.

Highlighting Latin America's capacity to promote clean energy transition and combat climate change, Petro underlined the region's key role in solving global problems.

While acknowledging differences, the president stressed that a new multilateralism must be built through open and genuine dialogue between humanity and different peoples.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, on the occasion, said his country is ready for serious dialogue with the US, based on non-interference in internal affairs and mutual respect for political, economic, and social systems.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil also said the world is going through a challenging period that tests peace, international law, and the UN Charter, calling on the Global South to act in unity.

After the speeches, Petro handed over the CELAC rotating presidency to Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi, who said his country would work to strengthen regional dialogue and cooperation.