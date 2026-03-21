Passenger plane skids off runway in Kenya

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced that a passenger plane arriving from Kisumu International Airport skidded off the runway during landing at Wilson Airport in Nairobi.



All 39 passengers and crew on board the aircraft survived the accident without injury.



The statement said, "We confirm that all passengers and crew are safe. No injuries have been reported. The aircraft is still on site, and recovery operations are ongoing."



Authorities emphasized that flight operations at Wilson Airport are continuing normally and that the highest safety standards will continue to be maintained at all airports.



While the cause of the accident has not yet been determined, the police announced that the incident is under control and relevant institutions have launched an investigation.