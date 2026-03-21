Heavy rainfall causes floods in Iraq

The Zakho Civil Defense Directorate issued a written statement regarding the floods that occurred in the Ruzgari region of the district.



The statement reported that some roads were closed due to the floods, and teams were deployed to the field to assist the local population.

It was stated that 50 houses were flooded and sustained significant damage in the flood.



The Zakho Civil Defense Directorate noted that according to initial assessments, there were no casualties in the flood, but teams remain on alert.