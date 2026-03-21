Hawaii floods trigger mass rescue, evacuation as dam nears capacity

More than 230 people were rescued in Hawaii after flash floods struck the island of Oahu, raising fears of a possible dam failure, media reports said on Friday.

Heavy rains triggered what officials described as the worst flooding on the island in two decades, according to The Guardian.

Authorities said water levels at a dam rose from 79 feet (24 meters) to 84 feet (25.6 meters) in less than 24 hours, just 6 feet (1.8 meters) below capacity.

Water levels were later reported to be receding, but officials warned the situation could change if more rain fell.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said no deaths were reported and no individuals remained missing.

"About 10 people were taken to a hospital with hypothermia," the outlet quoted him as saying.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the damage could be severe.

"There's no question that the damage done thus far has been catastrophic," he said.

Around 5,500 residents were placed under evacuation orders, while dozens, possibly hundreds, of homes were damaged.

Parts of Oahu received between 8 and 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) of rain overnight, with the island's highest peak recording nearly 16 inches (40 centimeters).

Emergency crews conducted air and water rescues, although operations were complicated by civilians flying drones.

"If you are trapped, go to the highest level. Stay out of attics without a way to the roof," Honolulu emergency officials said.

"It's going to be a very touch-and-go day," Green said, warning of continued rainfall.

Officials said most of the state remained under flood watch as another storm system was forecast to bring additional rain.



