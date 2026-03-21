Germany evacuates troops from Iraq as Middle East security situation deteriorates

Germany has evacuated its military personnel from Iraq following a decision by NATO to change its deployment posture in the country amid a worsening security situation in the Middle East.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he was relieved that German troops returned home, and noted the withdrawal had been successful.

He said personnel and equipment were airlifted from Baghdad aboard A400M military transport aircraft under risky conditions.

German troops had been stationed in Iraq as part of the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI), providing advisory and training support to Iraqi security forces.

NATO decided to evacuate all its personnel to Europe following the deterioration of the regional security environment.





