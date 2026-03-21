Cuba blocks US embassy fuel imports amid energy crisis

Cuba has refused to allow the US embassy in Havana to import diesel to power its generators during the island's ongoing energy crisis, according to a media report.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry denied the request, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a protest note in which Havana described the embassy's claim to such privileges as "shameless" and unavailable to the Cuban people.



The move comes as the Caribbean island grapples with severe fuel shortages and widespread power outages. The roughly 10 million people in the socialist-run country have long been affected by economic mismanagement, corruption and a decades-old US trade embargo.



The prolonged economic crisis has pushed Cuba to the brink of collapse. Its infrastructure is deteriorating and the power grid is outdated, prompting those who can afford it to rely on generators to cope with recurring blackouts.



Relations between the United States and Cuba have been strained since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution and have deteriorated further since President Donald Trump took office.



Since December, the Trump administration has largely cut off Cuba's access to oil by threatening tariffs on suppliers and curbing imports from Venezuela, a key ally. The country depends heavily on oil for electricity generation.



According to the Washington Post, fuel shipments from the United States intended for the embassy were halted by Cuban authorities upon arrival at the port of Mariel earlier this week.



The embassy subsequently informed Washington that it may have to reduce staffing in the coming weeks if the blockade continues. Staff have already been housed in shared accommodation and instructed to work from home to conserve energy, the newspaper reported, citing an anonymous source.



