Belgium to join Strait of Hormuz mission only after ceasefire, international mandate

Belgium signaled Friday it is ready to participate in securing the Strait of Hormuz, but only after a lasting ceasefire is in place and the operation is conducted within a clear international framework, according to a report from the Belga news agency.

The report said the federal government's core Cabinet reached the conclusion following a request for Belgium to "contribute to appropriate measures to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz."

The appeal comes as Iran threatened to attacks on ships transiting the strategically vital waterway, leading to a near halt in maritime traffic.

Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the UK earlier announced release they were prepared to contribute to the mission.

"Belgium is prepared to participate as soon as there is a sustainable ceasefire and a mission within a clear international framework, by analogy with Belgium's participation in Operations Aspides … and Atalanta," according to the government.

Aspides and Atlanta are EU operations to combat the Yemeni Houthi group's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, and against piracy off the Somalian coast and in the Indian Ocean, respectively.

The Cabinet emphasized that a final decision will be taken once all relevant factors have been considered.

In addition to the multinational request, Belgium also received appeals for military support from Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Rather than acting through the Defense Ministry, the government said it would pursue the requests via the diplomatic network of the ministry of foreign affairs.

Regional hostilities in the Middle East have escalated since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks across the region and has closed most ships from transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route that normally handles 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade.





