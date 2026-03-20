Yemen’s Houthi leader signals military readiness amid regional escalation

Yemen's Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said his group is prepared to respond militarily to developments in the region amid escalating tensions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

"We affirm our support for Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, and the holy sites, and our readiness at the military level according to the developments of events," al-Houthi said in a video statement released late Thursday by the Saba News Agency.

"All options at the military level are possible," he said, urging Yemenis to remain prepared and on alert.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while also disrupting global markets and aviation.