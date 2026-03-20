‘No war mission,’ Italy says on readiness to safeguard shipping through Strait of Hormuz

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Thursday dismissed interpretations that several European and non-European countries' readiness to safeguard shipping through the Strait of Hormuz constitutes a "war mission."

"I have read completely erroneous interpretations of the document approved today by some European and non-European nations, including Italy. No war mission. No entry into Hormuz without a truce and without an extended multilateral initiative," Crosetto wrote on the US social media platform X.

He reaffirmed that they are aware of the significance of working to safely reopen Hormuz and added that they believe it is "right and appropriate for the United Nations to provide the legal framework" for a peaceful and multilateral initiative to achieve this goal.

Leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan have signaled their readiness on Thursday to support efforts to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning," the leaders said in a joint statement.

Regional tensions in the Middle East have escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks across the region and has effectively closed for most ships the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route that normally handles about 20 million barrels per day, and roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade.





