American movie star Chuck Norris dies at age of 86

American movie star and martial artist Chuck Norris has died at age 86 in Hawaii, his family announced.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the family posted on US social media platform Instagram on Friday.

The report surfaced a day after celebrity website TMZ said, citing sources, that Norris had been taken to the hospital after a medical emergency on the island of Kauai.

TMZ's sources said he was in good spirits after the emergency, but had no further details.

Earlier this month, the 86-year-old celebrated his birthday by sharing a social media video of himself sparring with a trainer.

Norris is widely known to audiences around the world for his roles in action films including The Hitman, The Delta Force, and The Colombian Connection. He also appeared in Missing in Action, Firewalker, and Sidekicks.