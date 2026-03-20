Nearly 85% of Poles oppose sending troops for US-led Iran war

Poles overwhelmingly oppose the idea of their country joining a potential US-led attack against Iran, according to a new survey published on Friday.

Nearly 85% of respondents opposed sending Polish troops to the Middle East if Washington requested military support, TVP World reported, citing a poll commissioned by daily Rzeczpospolita.

Among those opposed, 61.4% expressed strong opposition, while 23.3% expressed moderately opposing views.

Only 11% supported the possibility of a deployment, and 4.4% remained undecided.

The survey indicated that opposition cuts across political lines, with voters from both conservative and centrist camps expressing similar views.

Right-wing respondents were only slightly more opposed than supporters of the ruling centrist coalition.

The poll was conducted by IBRiS on March 13-14 with a sample of 1,068 participants.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.