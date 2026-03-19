UN warns of mounting health crisis in Gaza

A UN spokesman said Thursday that the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip has reopened for limited Palestinian movement after a 20-day closure, offering a narrow lifeline for patients and humanitarian efforts.

"This morning, the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners supported the medical evacuation of nine adult patients requiring treatment that is unavailable in the Gaza Strip.

"Our health colleagues say that most of these patients have trauma injuries, and that they were accompanied by 16 companions into Egypt," Farhan Haq told reporters.

Despite the development, Haq said 18,000 patients in Gaza remain without the treatment that they urgently need.

He noted that broader relief will depend on whether Israeli authorities permit the resumption of referrals to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and allow more medical supplies into the besieged enclave.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq said Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) remains "the only operational crossing" for incoming humanitarian and commercial supplies, "presenting a major bottleneck."

"Just yesterday, three planned UN convoys to collect supplies from the crossing had to be cancelled after the Israeli authorities informed us that only fuel would be let in that day. This forced UN agencies to leave food, fodder and other items at the crossing for later pick-up," he added.