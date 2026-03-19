Turkish foreign minister meets Saudi, Jordanian counterparts in Riyadh

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Minister of Expatriates Ayman Safadi in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Fidan held the meetings with bin Farhan and Safadi on the sidelines of a gathering in Riyadh where recent regional developments were discussed, according to diplomatic sources.

No further information was provided regarding the meetings.

Fidan is in Riyadh to attend a high-level regional meeting, bringing together key Middle Eastern and Asian countries to address escalating tensions amid the ongoing Iran-centered conflict.

The meeting -- hosted by Saudi Arabia -- will also include representatives from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, Syria, and Jordan, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The talks come amid rapidly intensifying regional instability since the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran started on Feb. 28, along with Tehran's subsequent retaliatory strikes across multiple countries in the region.





