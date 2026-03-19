Macron calls for halt to strikes targeting civilian infrastructure

French President Emmanuel Macron called Wednesday for an immediate moratorium on military strikes targeting civilian infrastructure following attacks on gas production sites in both Iran and Qatar.

Macron said he had spoken with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump following the strikes, saying it was in their "common interest" to implement a pause in strikes on energy and water facilities immediately.

"Civilian populations and their essential needs, as well as the security of energy supplies, must be protected from military escalation," he wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

The call came after an Israeli airstrike targeted Iran's South Pars gas field Wednesday, halting production at two major refineries.

QatarEnergy also reported a missile attack on the Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar's main liquefied natural gas production hub.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





