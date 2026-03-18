US forces sunk over 120 Iranian naval vessels: White House

US forces have sunk "more than 120 naval vessels" belonging to Iran, the White House said Wednesday.

''They are at the bottom of the sea because of our United States Armed Forces," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Saying "that's a great thing for the American people," she also added, "that's a great thing for our allies in the region."

Leavitt reiterated US President Donald Trump's position on Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and said Tehran "cannot permanently possess a nuclear weapon."

Leavitt also said she would not "forecast or remove any future options off the table" against Iran.