Ukraine faces shortage of missiles due to war in Middle East: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that his country faces a shortage of missiles due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelenskyy said he had a "very bad feeling" about the impact of ongoing tensions in the region on the Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its fifth year last month, and that peace talks are being "constantly postponed" due to the Iran war.

Zelenskyy argued that the situation is benefiting Russia because it increased energy prices, and that there could be a "deficit" of missiles for his country.

"In addition to energy prices, it means the depletion of US reserves, and the depletion of air defense manufacturers. So, we (Ukraine) have a depletion of resources," Zelenskyy said.

He further said there would "definitely" be a deficit of Patriot missiles, defining it as "a challenge," and that the question is "when will all the stockpiles in the Middle East be exhausted."

"America produces 60-65 missiles per month. Imagine, 65 missiles per month is about 700-800 missiles per year, produced each year. And on the first day in the Middle East war, 803 missiles were used," he said.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Zelenskyy also commented on US President Donald Trump's position on the Russia-Ukraine war, arguing his counterpart is choosing not to take any side in the conflict in order "not to irritate" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, regarding relations between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelenskyy said while he would not tell his US counterpart what to do, the two should meet to "re-load the relationship."

"I would really like President Trump to meet with Starmer, ... so that they have a common position," he added.