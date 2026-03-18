Sirens sound in central Israel after missile barrage from Iran

Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday after a missile barrage from Iran amid escalating tensions across the region, Israeli media reported.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said sirens blared out in the Haifa area and across the Galilee region following a 'limited barrage' from Iran.

No details were provided about casualties or damage.

Regional escalations continued to rage as Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





