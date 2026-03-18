Saudi Arabia to host Arab, Islamic foreign ministers for talks

Saudi Arabia has invited foreign ministers from a number of Arab and Islamic countries to talks in Riyadh on Wednesday evening, its Foreign Ministry said, amid the Iran war in the Middle East.



The talks are aimed at promoting consultation and coordination to support security and stability in the region, the ministry said.



No details were provided on which countries had been invited or how many ministers were expected to attend.



Iran has repeatedly targeted Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states with missiles and drones since the start of the conflict launched by the United States and Israel.



