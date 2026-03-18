Takaichi may seek cooperation on US 'Golden Dome' system in talks with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering seeking cooperation on the US Golden Dome next-generation missile defense system at her upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to a media report Tuesday.

The planned missile defense collaboration is expected to be among the topics discussed by the two leaders, alongside Japan's purchase of Alaskan crude oil and a $100 million joint shipbuilding project, Japanese government sources told Kyodo News.

The Golden Dome system aims to detect and destroy hypersonic missiles -- capable of flying more than five times the speed of sound -- in outer space during mid-flight. The total cost is estimated at $175 billion.

In 2023, Japan and the US agreed to develop a new missile designed to intercept hypersonic weapons, with completion targeted for the 2030s.

Japan's Defense Ministry is seeking information-sharing with the US regarding its research on technologies needed to detect projectiles from outer space, the sources said.

The US military has been developing a "satellite constellation" system that can detect incoming missiles with high accuracy by linking multiple small satellites.

Takaichi is scheduled to leave Wednesday for what will be her first visit to Washington since taking office last year.

She is expected to hold a summit with Trump on Thursday.



