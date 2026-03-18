Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim attacks on US, Israeli sites across Middle East

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed attacks with heavy multi-warhead missiles on Israeli and US military sites across the Middle East as escalation continued to rise across the region.

"All US bases in the region, military assembly points and combat support centers belonging to the Zionist entity (Israel) were targeted with multi-warhead missiles, including Kheibar Shekan, Emad and Haj Qassem," the IRGC said in a statement.

It claimed that Israeli combat support centers in Acre, Haifa, Tel Aviv and Beersheba were destroyed in the attacks.

The IRGC said it also struck with multi-warhead missiles and precision drones US bases in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Regional escalations continued to rage as Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.