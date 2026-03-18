Cuba begins slow power restoration after widespread blackout

Cuba's electrical grid began showing signs of recovery Tuesday following a nationwide blackout.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) reported that the system now covers approximately two-thirds of the island, stretching from the western province of Pinar del Rio to Holguin in the east.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Union Electrica (UNE) state-run utility announced that power had been restored to 45% of households in Havana, a city of 1.7 million.

The collapse Monday marks the sixth total failure of the National Electric System in a year and a half. While the government has yet to provide a specific technical cause for the latest blackout, the underlying issues are well-documented.

Much of Cuba's electricity relies on thermal power plants that have been in operation for more than 40 years.

Before the latest blackout, Havana was already enduring daily outages of 15 hours, while some rural provinces faced continuous darkness for up to 48 hours.

The energy crisis reached a breaking point in January, when the US administration of Donald Trump intensified pressure on the island. By cutting off oil shipments from Venezuela, Cuba's primary supplier, and threatening sanctions against other fuel providers, the US has brought the Cuban economy to a standstill.

In response, President Miguel Diaz-Canel's government has been forced to implement drastic austerity measures, including the suspension of diesel sales, strict gasoline rationing and the reduction of non-essential hospital services.

The lack of power and basic services has fueled a wave of social unrest on the island of almost 10 million.

Several protests have erupted in recent days, most notably in Havana and the town of Moron.

Reports indicate that demonstrations in Moron turned violent, resulting in at least five arrests as security forces moved to disperse crowds.