Free navigation via Strait of Hormuz 'foremost priority’: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that ensuring "safe and free" navigation through the Strait of Hormuz was the "foremost priority" after speaking to Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The two discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East over the phone, with Modi later stating on US social media company X that they "shared concerns over recent developments."

He also "reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He added: "Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority."

The leaders agreed that "sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability."

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi spoke by phone with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and both agreed on the importance of ensuring "safe and secure" navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high since the US and Israel initiated a large-scale military campaign against Iran, so far killing more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Tehran has also taken de facto control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy supplies.

Before the conflict, about 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait daily. Its disruption has pushed oil prices higher.