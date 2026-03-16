Trump says White House chief of staff diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and has begun treatment immediately.

In a statement on his social media company Truth Social, Trump said Wiles decided to start treatment right away and has "a fantastic medical team," adding that her prognosis is "excellent."

"During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House," he wrote, praising her resilience.

"Her strength and commitment to continue doing the job she loves while undergoing treatment tells you everything you need to know about her," he said, adding that he and first lady Melania Trump stand with her and look forward to continuing to work with her.