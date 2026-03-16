Germany questions NATO mission in Strait of Hormuz, seeks US-Israel clarity

Germany's foreign minister on Monday expressed caution about a NATO mission for the Strait of Hormuz, saying European allies first need more clarity on US and Israeli plans for Iran.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Johann Wadephul said Germany would focus on preventing further escalation and pursuing diplomatic solutions to the crisis.

"We expect from the US and Israel to inform us, to include us into what they're doing there and to tell us if these goals are achieved.

"Once we have a clear picture of that, we believe we need to move into the next phase, namely, defining a security architecture for this entire region, together with the neighboring states," Wadephul said.

The minister emphasized that creating such a framework would ultimately require dialogue with Iran but acknowledged that such discussions were not on the table at the moment.

When pressed about US President Donald Trump's call for NATO allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, Wadephul reiterated Berlin's position that Germany has no intention of joining military operations in the conflict.

"To be honest, the situation hasn't changed at all since last night," the minister said. "I don't see NATO having made any decision in that direction or could assume responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz. If that were to be the case, NATO bodies would address the matter accordingly," he added.