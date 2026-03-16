News World Germany calls on Israel not to expand ground operations in Lebanon

Germany calls on Israel not to expand ground operations in Lebanon

"The situation in this part of the war zone fills us with concern, as we see preparations for a major Israeli ground offensive. Such a move would significantly worsen the already tense humanitarian situation in the region [...] and lead to a further increase in displaced people," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius in Berlin.

DPA WORLD Published March 16,2026 Subscribe

The German government on Monday expressed great concern about Israel's attacks on Lebanon, calling on the country not to expand its ground operations after cross-border fighting between the two neighbours flared up again amid the war in Iran.



"The situation in this part of the war zone fills us with concern, as we see preparations for a major Israeli ground offensive," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius in Berlin.



Such a move would "significantly worsen the already tense humanitarian situation in the region [...] and lead to a further increase in displaced people," Kornelius said.



"We are urging our Israeli friends not to go down this path, and are in contact to convey this message," he added.



Germany strongly condemns the fact that the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement resumed attacks against Israel following the start of joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran last month, Kornelius said.



He called on Hezbollah to cease fighting and lay down its arms, and welcomed diplomatic efforts to facilitate new talks between Israel and Lebanon.



Berlin also calls on Israel to refrain from attacking civilian targets and the UN observer mission in Lebanon, the spokesman said.



The Israeli military on Monday confirmed it has begun "limited and targeted ground operations" in southern Lebanon to target active Hezbollah members and infrastructure as the war in the Middle East continues to expand.











