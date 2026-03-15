UN rights chief warns of ‘mounting wave of Islamophobia’ worldwide

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Sunday warned of a growing global surge in anti-Muslim hatred, calling for urgent action from governments, technology companies, and the public to confront Islamophobia.

Marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Turk said Muslims across the world are facing increasing hostility and discrimination, with the war in the Middle East contributing to a rise in online abuse.

"On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we honour Muslims around the world, whose contributions make communities stronger and societies richer," he said in a social media statement.

"And we sound the alarm about a mounting wave of Islamophobia."

Turk said studies indicate anti-Muslim harassment and violence have increased in many regions.

"Recent studies show that around the world, anti-Muslim harassment, discrimination and violence have surged. The ongoing war in the Middle East has led to a sharp increase in Islamophobic content online."

Muslims are being targeted in daily life, he said. "Muslims are attacked in the street and at school, mosques are vandalized, and hateful comments are spread on social media, often specifically targeting women and girls who wear the hijab."

Turk warned that discrimination can also be institutional. "In some countries, Muslims face discrimination at work, and in accessing housing, healthcare, and other services-at times this bias is embedded in law."

Calling for stronger responses, he said: "States have a duty to protect all people, including Muslims, from violence and harassment."

He added that "Islamophobia must be addressed with the same seriousness and urgency as other forms of hatred and discrimination."