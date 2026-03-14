First photo reveals former Prince Andrew, Mandelson, Epstein together

The first images of former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Mandelson, former business secretary, have emerged, according to media reports Friday.

It is the first known photo of the three together, but no time or location is given for the image that was found in the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice.

ITV News reported that the photo was taken externally in Martha's Vineyard in the US and is believed to have been taken between 1999 and 2000, before Epstein was sentenced to 13 months in prison and registered as a sex offender.

The image shows the three sitting around a table, with mugs decorated with the US flag.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, and Mandelson, have separately been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office fot their connections to the late convicted pedophile and have both since been released under investigation.

Mountbatten-Windsor served as the UK's trade envoy from 2001 to 2011. He withdrew from royal duties in 2019 after his connection to Epstein became public.

According to the January file release, on Oct. 7, 2010, the now-former prince sent Epstein details of his official upcoming trips as trade envoy to Singapore, Vietnam, Shenzhen in China and Hong Kong.

On Nov. 30, he appeared to have forwarded official reports of the trips sent by his then-special assistant, to Epstein just after receiving them.

Mandelson, long dubbed a political "spin doctor" and the "Prince of Darkness" for his strategic prowess and backroom influence, saw his decades-long career conclude with his recent resignations from the Labour Party and the House of Lords.