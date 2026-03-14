Drone attacks thwarted in Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry

Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed at least eight drones since early Saturday, according to the Defense Ministry on social media.

The ministry announced it intercepted multiple drones in eastern part of the country.

A report Friday by The Wall Street Journal said five US Air Force refueling planes were struck and damaged on the ground at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Citing two US officials, the newspaper said the tankers were damaged but not destroyed, and are currently being repaired, with no casualties reported.

The tankers were hit during an Iranian missile strike on the base in recent days, according to sources.

Regional tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28. The strikes have so far killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, including the then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.