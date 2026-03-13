Jordan expresses solidarity with UAE amid Iranian attacks

Jordan's King Abdullah II on Friday expressed his country's solidarity with the UAE amid Iranian attacks, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The remarks came during a phone call between King Abdullah and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which they discussed the ongoing regional escalation, the statement said.

The Jordanian king also offered "his condolences over the death of two UAE army personnel killed in the line of duty, and affirmed Jordan's solidarity with the UAE in the face of Iranian attacks on its territory, which constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and other countries in the region."

Earlier this week, the UAE said two soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash.

During the call, the two leaders highlighted the importance of boosting global efforts to ease regional tensions and addressing conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

King Abdullah "also warned of the dangers of exploiting current regional developments as a pretext to restrict the freedom of worshippers to access Al Aqsa Mosque, and to create new facts on the ground in the West Bank and Gaza," the statement added.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing some 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.