UK maritime office reports vessel being targeted north of Jebel Ali in UAE

The UK Office of Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a vessel was targeted about 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali port near the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

The office said the captain of the container ship reported that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile which caused a small fire on board.

The report added that the fire was limited and was brought under control, while all crew members were reported safe and unharmed.

The nature of the projectile and the party responsible for the attack remain unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

The development comes amid rising security tensions in regional maritime routes, particularly in the Arabian Gulf and waters near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital corridors for global oil shipments and international trade.

Observers warn that targeting commercial vessels in the area could heighten concerns among shipping and maritime insurance companies, potentially affecting navigation in one of the busiest maritime corridors in the world.





