Trump brands California governor 'racist,' labels recent remarks 'politically suicidal'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called California Gov. Gavin Newsom a "racist" and described recent remarks by the prominent Democratic governor as "politically suicidal."

"Gavin Newscum's interview weeks ago was, perhaps, the most self destructive interview I've ever seen," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to an event last month before a live audience where Newsom spoke to Andre Dickens, the mayor of Atlanta.

"In one fell swoop, he took himself out of even being considered as the Presidential Nominee of the Crazy (as proven at the State of the Union Address) Democrats," Trump said. "Black people are angry because he is obviously a racist."

Trump is noted for branding his political opponents racist, in particular Black politicians and prosecutors, apparently hitting back at his detractors, who decry the president's policies and rhetoric as racist.

Trump also described last month's event as "a politically suicidal act" and said Newsom was "no longer a viable presidential candidate."

Newsom is widely seen as a strong contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, though he has not declared he would run. Trump and Newsom often spar online, especially with posts by Newsom parodying the president's signature bombastic style.

During the live event, Newsom referred to his sub-par performance on the SAT college admissions test, saying: "I'm not trying to impress you, I'm just trying to impress upon you I'm like you, I'm not better than you. I'm a 960 SAT guy and you know, I'm not trying to offend anyone -- you know -- trying to act all there if you got 940 -- but literally, a 960 SAT guy."

He also spoke about his struggles with dyslexia.

Conservatives said the comment was racist in assuming that Dickens, who is black, would also have a middling SAT score.



